TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

475 FPUS54 KCRP 052054

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

TXZ343-061030-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely this evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ443-061030-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly this

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

70. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ243-061030-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and much

cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-061030-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-061030-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ242-061030-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and much

cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ342-061030-

Coastal Kleberg-

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely this evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and

much cooler with lows around 60. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 70.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-061030-

Kleberg Islands-

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely this evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 70.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ344-061030-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely this evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much

cooler with lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ244-061030-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-061030-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly this

evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ345-061030-

Aransas Islands-

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly this

evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ346-061030-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly this

evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-061030-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ247-061030-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ347-061030-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly this

evening. Much cooler with lows around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ447-061030-

Calhoun Islands-

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly this

evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ233-061030-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-061030-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-061030-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and much

cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ231-061030-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ240-061030-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-061030-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers this evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ230-061030-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

354 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TE/TMT

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather