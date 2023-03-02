TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

_____

270 FPUS54 KCRP 020904

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

TXZ343-022300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ443-022300-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to south 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy and less humid with lows around 60. South winds 20 to

25 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ243-022300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ234-022300-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-022300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy, hot

with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ242-022300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ342-022300-

Coastal Kleberg-

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-022300-

Kleberg Islands-

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

25 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-022300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ244-022300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ245-022300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ345-022300-

Aransas Islands-

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to south 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ346-022300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ246-022300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ247-022300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ347-022300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ447-022300-

Calhoun Islands-

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to south

20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Windy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ233-022300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ232-022300-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy

and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ241-022300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to northwest

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ231-022300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ240-022300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to northwest

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs around 80.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ229-022300-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Breezy, hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ230-022300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

304 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs around 80.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

LS/EMF

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather