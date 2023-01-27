TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 26, 2023

838 FPUS54 KCRP 270931

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

TXZ343-272245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ443-272245-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ243-272245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ234-272245-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ239-272245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ242-272245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ342-272245-

Coastal Kleberg-

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ442-272245-

Kleberg Islands-

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ344-272245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ244-272245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ245-272245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ345-272245-

Aransas Islands-

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ346-272245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ246-272245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ247-272245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ347-272245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after

midnight. East winds around 10 mph, increasing to southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ447-272245-

Calhoun Islands-

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ233-272245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ232-272245-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ241-272245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ231-272245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ240-272245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ229-272245-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ230-272245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

331 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

PH/HA

