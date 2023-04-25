TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 24, 2023

_____

557 FPUS54 KBRO 250856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

TXZ253-251600-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ255-251600-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ355-251600-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ455-251600-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-251600-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ254-251600-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ354-251600-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ248-251600-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ249-251600-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ250-251600-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ353-251600-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ251-251600-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ351-251600-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ454-251600-

Willacy Island-

355 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ451-251600-

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather