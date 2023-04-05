TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

235 FPUS54 KBRO 052056

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

TXZ253-060400-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly this

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ255-060400-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Cooler

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ355-060400-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 60s.

TXZ455-060400-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 70.

TXZ252-060400-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ254-060400-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Cooler with

lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ354-060400-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ248-060400-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ249-060400-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ250-060400-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Much cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ353-060400-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ251-060400-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly this

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail after midnight. Cooler

with lows around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail after midnight. Lows around

60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ351-060400-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

TXZ454-060400-

Willacy Island-

355 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ451-060400-

Kenedy Island-

355 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

