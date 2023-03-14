TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 13, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows around

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs

in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wind chill values in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values in the

upper 30s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80.

East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs around

70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Willacy Island-

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers, mainly

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs around

70. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Windy, cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

