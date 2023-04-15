TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 14, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

TXZ192-152200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

TXZ205-152200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and less humid with lows in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

TXZ183-152200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ220-152200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and less humid with lows around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ187-152200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ193-152200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer

with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ190-152200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ172-152200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ208-152200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ206-152200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ224-152200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy,

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ228-152200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

east around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ184-152200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ209-152200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer

with highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ219-152200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ188-152200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ223-152200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ207-152200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ191-152200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

TXZ222-152200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy

and less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ189-152200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ186-152200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ202-152200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to northeast

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ225-152200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much

warmer with highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ194-152200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ171-152200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ217-152200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ204-152200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to northeast

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

TXZ185-152200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

TXZ203-152200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ173-152200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s.

TXZ221-152200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with

lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ218-152200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

353 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

