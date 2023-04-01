TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. More humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. More humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More

humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. More humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More

humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

More humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. More humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

More humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

More humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. More humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

934 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

More humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

