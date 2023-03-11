TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 10, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Less humid with highs around 80.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs around 60.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in

the lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 70.

