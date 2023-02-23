TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 22, 2023 _____ 565 FPUS54 KEWX 230825 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 TXZ192-232130- Travis- Including the city of Austin 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ205-232130- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ183-232130- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ220-232130- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ187-232130- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ193-232130- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ190-232130- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ172-232130- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ208-232130- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ206-232130- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ224-232130- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ228-232130- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ184-232130- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ209-232130- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ219-232130- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ188-232130- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ223-232130- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ207-232130- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ191-232130- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ222-232130- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ189-232130- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ186-232130- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ202-232130- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ225-232130- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ194-232130- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ171-232130- Llano- Including the city of Llano 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ217-232130- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ204-232130- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ185-232130- Real- Including the city of Leakey 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ203-232130- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ173-232130- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ221-232130- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ218-232130- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 225 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$