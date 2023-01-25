TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

_____

671 FPUS54 KEWX 250938

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

TXZ192-252245-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ205-252245-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ183-252245-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-252245-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ187-252245-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ193-252245-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ190-252245-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ172-252245-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ208-252245-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ206-252245-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ224-252245-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ228-252245-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-252245-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-252245-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ219-252245-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ188-252245-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ223-252245-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ207-252245-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ191-252245-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ222-252245-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ189-252245-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ186-252245-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ202-252245-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-252245-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ194-252245-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ171-252245-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ217-252245-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-252245-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ185-252245-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-252245-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-252245-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ221-252245-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ218-252245-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

338 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather