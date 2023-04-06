TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1230 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 90.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 90.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 90.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

