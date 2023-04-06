TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023 _____ 991 FPUS54 KAMA 060531 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 1230 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 TXZ012-017-061200- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ317-061200- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ001-006-061200- Dallam-Hartley- Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing, and Romero 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ002-061200- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ007-061200- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ003-061200- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ008-061200- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ004-061200- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ009-061200- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ005-061200- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ010-061200- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ011-061200- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ016-061200- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ013-061200- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ018-061200- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ014-061200- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ019-061200- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ015-061200- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ020-061200- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 1231 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. 