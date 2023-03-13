TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 12, 2023

026 FPUS54 KAMA 130746

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

TXZ012-017-140000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with light snow

likely and a chance of light rain after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ317-140000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries early in

the morning. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

light rain and light snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

and rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ001-006-140000-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and light

snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows 15-20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ002-140000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light rain

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ007-140000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries and sprinkles early in

the morning. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

light rain and light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ003-140000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Scattered

sprinkles. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of light snow and a slight chance of light rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ008-140000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered sprinkles and flurries.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ004-140000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Scattered

sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the upper 40s

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ009-140000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries and sprinkles.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of light snow and a slight chance of light rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ005-140000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Scattered

sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs around 70. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ010-140000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. A slight chance

of light rain early in the morning, then scattered sprinkles in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into

the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid

40s.

TXZ011-140000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of light rain. A slight

chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ016-140000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries early,

then scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

light rain and light snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ013-140000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered sprinkles and flurries.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

TXZ018-140000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

light snow likely and a chance of light rain after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ014-140000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered sprinkles and flurries.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

light snow likely and a chance of light rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ019-140000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

light snow likely and a chance of light rain after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ015-140000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow early, then scattered sprinkles and flurries. Highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of light snow and a slight chance of light rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and light rain

in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ020-140000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

246 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow early, then scattered sprinkles and flurries in the morning.

A slight chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and light rain

in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

