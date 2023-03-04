TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 3, 2023

326 FPUS54 KAMA 040906

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

TXZ012-017-050100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ317-050100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ001-006-050100-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust late. Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ002-050100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust late. Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ007-050100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust late. Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ003-050100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust late. Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

$$

TXZ008-050100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust early in the morning. Mostly clear.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

$$

TXZ004-050100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ009-050100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ005-050100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

$$

TXZ010-050100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

$$

TXZ011-050100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ016-050100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ013-050100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ018-050100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers and rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ014-050100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Breezy. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

$$

TXZ019-050100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ015-050100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 50. Chance of snow 20 percent.

$$

TXZ020-050100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

305 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Breezy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

