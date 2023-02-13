TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 12, 2023 _____ 583 FPUS54 KAMA 130821 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 TXZ012-017-140100- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, becoming 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15-20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ317-140100- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ001-006-140100- Dallam-Hartley- Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing, and Romero 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the morning, then, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Windy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of rain showers. Snow showers. Windy, colder. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ002-140100- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the morning, then, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Blustery, colder. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ007-140100- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the morning, then, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Rain showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10-15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ003-140100- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the morning, then, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain showers in the morning, then snow showers with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Brisk, colder. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ008-140100- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the morning, then, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows 10-15. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 40. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 15-20. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ004-140100- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the morning, then, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers and rain showers in the morning, then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Windy. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ009-140100- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the morning, then, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Windy. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 15-20. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ005-140100- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 10-15. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ010-140100- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, becoming 60 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain showers in the evening. Windy. Lows 15-20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 15-20. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 60. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ011-140100- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Blustery, cooler. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15-20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ016-140100- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 35 to 45 mph, diminishing to 25 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then snow showers likely and a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, becoming 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows 10-15. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15-20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ013-140100- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15-20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ018-140100- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows 15-20. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ014-140100- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows 15-20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, colder. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ019-140100- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ015-140100- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ020-140100- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 221 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Windy. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$

_____