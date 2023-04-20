The Nation's Weather for Thursday, April 20, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A significant storm will spread a swath of cold air, snow and gusty winds along the northern tier of the central United States from Montana to northern Minnesota today. Drenching rain will fall from Michigan to Wisconsin and southern Minnesota. The additional rainfall may boost rising water levels on the upper Mississippi River, which is already projected to reach major flood stage. Severe weather is in store just south of this heavy rain zone from northern Illinois and Iowa to central Texas. The greatest threats will be from large hail and high winds. However, a few tornadoes are also anticipated. Away from the storms, warmth is forecast to build to the Atlantic coast as temperatures rebound along the Pacific coast. Both regions can expect at least partial sunshine. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 97 at Vernon, TX National Low Wednesday -2 at Stanley, ID _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather