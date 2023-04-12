The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A massive area of high pressure will stretch from Colorado

to off the East Coast today. Beneath and north of the high,

temperatures will continue to trend higher with sunshine

from the Southwest to the Midwest and Northeast states. The

warmth will accelerate the thaw over the northern Plains to

the point of triggering ice jam flooding as well as general

rises on area streams and rivers. Moderate to major river

flooding may follow in the coming weeks. A brewing storm

will gather clouds and rain from Louisiana to parts of the

Florida Peninsula. Stiff winds from the east will continue

to raise surf and tides along the Florida Atlantic coast. In

the Northwest, areas of rain and snow showers will extend

well inland from Oregon and Washington to Montana.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 101 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 10 at Crested Butte, CO

_____

