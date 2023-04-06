The Nation's Weather for Thursday, April 6, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Showers and thunderstorms will continue to fire up along an advancing cold front in the Eastern and Southern states today. Any of the storms can bring gusty winds and heavy downpours. However, the greatest risk of storms with large hail and damaging winds will extend from near New York City to northern and central South Carolina. The greatest risk of urban and small-stream flash flooding will stretch from Louisiana to central and southeastern Texas. Much cooler air will invade the Midwest with snow showers over the northern Great Lakes. As sunshine begins to boost temperatures over the Southwest, the first in a series of storms will arrive in the Northwest. Rain is forecast to push onshore in Washington, Oregon and Northern California. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 94 at Fort Myers, FL National Low Wednesday -19 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather