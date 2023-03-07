The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, March 7, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY While the nation may be free from major storms today, it will likely not last. As a storm producing a strip of snow exits the mid-Atlantic, snow showers will linger over the northern tier of the Northeast. Rain showers are forecast to pester areas from near the Carolina coast to northern Louisiana. Thunderstorms will develop over parts of the southern Plains as a batch of snow grows from northeastern Colorado and northwestern Kansas to parts of the Dakotas and eastern Montana. A break of dry weather will continue over much of the Southwest, including in Southern California. However, showers will dampen the coastal Northwest as more snow falls on the northern Sierra Nevada. An atmospheric river is forecast to hit California from Friday to Saturday. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 94 at Cotulla, TX National Low Monday -12 at Boca Reservoir, CA _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather