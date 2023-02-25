The Nation's Weather for Saturday, February 25, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

One of the worst storms in years will unload inches of rain

and feet of mountain snow on Southern California today. The

storm with its flooding rain and road-clogging snow will

shut down travel for a time. Some roads may remain closed in

the storm's wake on Sunday. Farther to the east, a swath of

rain will extend from Texas to the Carolinas and Georgia. On

the northern edge of the rain, wet snow or a wintry mix is

likely in parts of the central Appalachians and the

mid-Atlantic region. A colder storm will spread a zone of

snow and flurries across New York state, New England and the

upper part of the mid-Atlantic. Temperatures will moderate

from the central and northern Plains to the Northwest with

most areas able to enjoy some sunshine.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 95 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Friday -35 at Huntley, MT

