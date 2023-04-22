WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 756 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM EDT... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather