WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 16, 2023

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

1248 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Northeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk and Southeast

Suffolk Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New

York.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather