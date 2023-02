WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

WIND CHILL WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

308 PM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Temperatures will continue to warm through the remainder of this

afternoon, ending the threat for dangerously cold wind chills is

ending. Therefore the Wind Chill Warning has been cancelled.

