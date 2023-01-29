NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Burlington VT 320 PM EST Sun Jan 29 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow continues. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...St. Lawrence and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions today and areas of poor visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to continue into this evening across portions of Saint Lawrence and Franklin Counties. A mix of rain and snow will be possible this afternoon across southern St Lawrence and southern Franklin Counties, before ending as snow showers this evening. The heaviest snowfall accumulations will be near the International Border. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather