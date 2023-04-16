WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 16, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 927 PM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR ORLEANS...MONROE AND EASTERN GENESEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM EDT... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather