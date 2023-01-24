WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 600 PM EST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. The snow may mix with sleet at times Wednesday night. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. Greatest snow accumulations will likely be across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill Plateau and near the Saint Lawrence River. * WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with snow covered roads and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute on Wednesday and the morning and evening commutes on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch across the Southern Tier and western Finger Lakes. Winds gusting over 30 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Livingston, Ontario, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute on Wednesday. Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. * WHAT...Snow and mixed precipitation expected. Precipitation may remain all snow longer across Niagara and Orleans counties. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, locally higher in Niagara and Orleans counties. Ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch across the Southern Tier. Winds gusting over 30 mph. Additional snow is expected later Wednesday night through Thursday across Western New York. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties. conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Wednesday. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather