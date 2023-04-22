WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 702 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DELAWARE AND NORTHWESTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES... At 701 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Roscoe, or 15 miles northwest of Liberty, moving north at 40 mph. A similar thunderstorm was located near Callicoon Center, also moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Corbett around 705 PM EDT. Downsville around 710 PM EDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather