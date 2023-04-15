WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

502 PM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Saratoga, southwestern Washington and north central Rensselaer

Counties through 530 PM EDT...

At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Hoosick Falls, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Cambridge, Greenwich, Gates, Lee, Easton, Stillwater, Victory,

Schaghticoke, Valley Falls, Deans Corners, Schaghticoke Hill,

Coveville, West Cambridge, Johnsonville, East Buskirk, Bemis Heights,

North Cambridge, Fly Summit, North Easton and Crandall Corners.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4287 7346 4286 7362 4293 7365 4294 7364

4295 7365 4309 7370 4310 7334

TIME...MOT...LOC 2102Z 178DEG 9KT 4293 7352

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

