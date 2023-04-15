WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 349 PM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ulster and southwestern Dutchess Counties through 415 PM EDT... At 349 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Beacon, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Poughkeepsie, Beacon, Plattekill, Wappingers Falls, Fishkill, Modena, Hopewell Junction, Marlboro, Red Oaks Mill, Myers Corner, East Fishkill, Tuckers Corner, Knapps Corner, New Hamburg, Glenham, Stoneco, Chelsea, Wiccopee, Groveville and Arlington. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4145 7400 4152 7400 4154 7399 4158 7395 4159 7395 4158 7405 4160 7407 4160 7409 4170 7412 4170 7376 4150 7380 4149 7394 4144 7398 TIME...MOT...LOC 1949Z 178DEG 13KT 4150 7394 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather