WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

759 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023

...Slippery Travel Conditions Possible Through Mid Morning...

Untreated ground surfaces such as roads and sidewalks may be

slippery through this morning due to snow cover and ice from any

previously melted snow. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to

remain alert to slippery and potentially treacherous driving and

walking conditions through mid morning.

_____

