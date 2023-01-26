WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

648 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Freezing rain is tapering off and temperatures will gradually rise

this morning, so the Winter Weather Advisory has been cancelled.

However, motorists should continue to use caution for lingering

icy spots on untreated roadways.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up

to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Herkimer, Hamilton and Northern Fulton

Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibilities. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down

branches and result in isolated power outages, especially

where there is snow and ice on trees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain early this morning

will turn to snow today, with the greatest totals west of

Piseco and Long Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...Icy spots possible on untreated roadways this morning...

A few areas in the Lake George Saratoga region and the Connecticut

Valley remain near or below freezing. While little to no

additional freezing rain is expected, lingering icy spots are

possible on untreated roadways. Motorists should use caution

during the morning commute.

_____

