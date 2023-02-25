NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 24, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

NYZ072-251600-

New York (Manhattan)-

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

NYZ073-251600-

Bronx-

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

NYZ176-251600-

Northern Queens-

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

NYZ178-251600-

Southern Queens-

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

NYZ075-251600-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

NYZ074-251600-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

NYZ177-251600-

Northern Nassau-

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

NYZ179-251600-

Southern Nassau-

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain with snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

NYZ078-251600-

Northwest Suffolk-

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cooler

with highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

NYZ080-251600-

Southwest Suffolk-

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

NYZ079-251600-

Northeast Suffolk-

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

NYZ081-251600-

Southeast Suffolk-

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds around

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with highs in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

NYZ071-251600-

Southern Westchester-

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow and rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

NYZ070-251600-

Northern Westchester-

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

NYZ069-251600-

Rockland-

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

NYZ068-251600-

Putnam-

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

NYZ067-251600-

Orange-

315 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather