NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023

_____

432 FPUS51 KOKX 050819

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

NYZ072-051600-

New York (Manhattan)-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ073-051600-

Bronx-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ176-051600-

Northern Queens-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ178-051600-

Southern Queens-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ075-051600-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ074-051600-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ177-051600-

Northern Nassau-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ179-051600-

Southern Nassau-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-051600-

Northwest Suffolk-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

NYZ080-051600-

Southwest Suffolk-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

$$

NYZ079-051600-

Northeast Suffolk-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

$$

NYZ081-051600-

Southeast Suffolk-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

$$

NYZ071-051600-

Southern Westchester-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ070-051600-

Northern Westchester-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ069-051600-

Rockland-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ068-051600-

Putnam-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ067-051600-

Orange-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather