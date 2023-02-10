NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 349 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather