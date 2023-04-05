Skip to main content Turn off refresh
NY Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A couple of showers;66;40;WNW;9;77%;91%;1

Binghamton;Showers;62;36;WNW;8;71%;88%;2

Buffalo;Increasingly windy;49;38;WSW;17;64%;16%;5

Central Park;A shower and t-storm;77;51;NNW;5;71%;93%;3

Dansville;Cooler;60;37;W;8;50%;18%;3

Dunkirk;Cooler;50;37;WSW;13;59%;17%;6

East Hampton;Showers around;59;46;NNW;9;81%;93%;2

Elmira;Showers around;64;36;W;8;59%;65%;2

Farmingdale;A shower and t-storm;67;48;NNW;7;75%;93%;3

Fort Drum;Partly sunny, breezy;56;33;WSW;15;64%;31%;6

Fulton;Variable cloudiness;57;36;WSW;10;62%;17%;5

Glens Falls;A little a.m. rain;64;35;W;6;72%;62%;1

Islip;A shower and t-storm;63;47;NNW;8;78%;91%;3

Ithaca;Showers around;59;36;W;10;69%;71%;2

Jamestown;Cooler;49;33;W;11;62%;16%;3

Massena;Not as cool;57;33;WSW;12;63%;22%;4

Montauk;Showers around;58;46;NNW;7;85%;91%;2

Montgomery;Thunderstorms;75;40;NW;7;80%;83%;2

Monticello;A couple of showers;68;37;NW;8;82%;85%;2

New York;A shower and t-storm;77;51;NW;7;70%;93%;3

New York Jfk;A shower and t-storm;68;48;NNW;8;72%;93%;3

New York Lga;A shower and t-storm;77;49;NNW;7;69%;91%;3

Newburgh;Thunderstorms;76;43;NW;6;82%;79%;2

Niagara Falls;Breezy;54;36;WSW;15;55%;0%;5

Ogdensburg;Breezy in the p.m.;56;33;SW;12;62%;20%;5

Penn (Yan);Showers around;59;38;W;9;57%;80%;2

Plattsburgh;Mainly cloudy, mild;61;35;WSW;8;65%;32%;3

Poughkeepsie;Thunderstorms;75;42;NNW;5;82%;79%;2

Rochester;Breezy and cooler;56;36;WSW;15;55%;30%;4

Rome;A shower in the a.m.;58;34;W;10;68%;60%;2

Saranac Lake;Rain and drizzle;57;26;WSW;11;67%;63%;4

Shirley;A shower and t-storm;64;46;NNW;8;79%;90%;3

Syracuse;Showers around;62;39;WSW;12;60%;77%;3

Watertown;Breezy and cooler;53;32;WSW;14;65%;18%;4

Wellsville;Showers around;56;35;W;10;59%;65%;3

Westhampton Beach;A shower and t-storm;61;44;NNW;9;80%;91%;2

White Plains;Thunderstorms;73;48;NW;5;76%;93%;4

_____

