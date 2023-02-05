Skip to main content
NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Rather cloudy;43;17;N;10;68%;24%;1

Binghamton;Low clouds;35;20;NNE;10;82%;25%;1

Buffalo;A morning flurry;36;28;SE;8;70%;41%;1

Central Park;Partly sunny;50;35;N;8;50%;2%;2

Dansville;Colder;38;24;SE;9;72%;42%;1

Dunkirk;A morning flurry;36;27;SSE;6;70%;41%;1

East Hampton;Periods of sun;50;30;N;12;66%;2%;3

Elmira;Colder;39;18;ENE;7;74%;25%;1

Farmingdale;Breezy with sunshine;51;30;NNW;13;55%;2%;2

Fort Drum;A morning flurry;34;14;ESE;7;65%;41%;2

Fulton;A morning flurry;37;19;E;9;73%;41%;1

Glens Falls;A morning flurry;39;9;N;8;69%;42%;1

Islip;Partly sunny, breezy;51;29;NNW;14;61%;2%;2

Ithaca;Colder;34;20;ENE;10;86%;42%;1

Jamestown;A morning flurry;35;26;SSE;8;80%;41%;1

Massena;A morning flurry;34;4;SE;6;64%;41%;2

Montauk;Periods of sun;50;31;N;10;63%;2%;3

Montgomery;Decreasing clouds;45;18;NNE;10;67%;10%;2

Monticello;Rather cloudy;40;18;NNW;10;74%;21%;1

New York;Partly sunny, breezy;50;32;N;13;56%;2%;2

New York Jfk;Partly sunny, breezy;50;30;N;14;58%;2%;2

New York Lga;Partly sunny, breezy;50;32;N;14;51%;2%;2

Newburgh;Partly sunny;47;20;NNE;10;66%;8%;2

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;35;25;SSE;8;69%;1%;2

Ogdensburg;Low clouds may break;32;6;ESE;7;64%;17%;2

Penn (Yan);Colder;36;24;SE;7;78%;41%;1

Plattsburgh;A morning flurry;35;9;NNW;10;70%;41%;2

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;46;19;N;9;63%;8%;2

Rochester;A morning flurry;36;24;SE;8;80%;43%;1

Rome;A morning flurry;38;17;NE;7;73%;41%;1

Saranac Lake;A morning flurry;33;-2;E;5;73%;41%;1

Shirley;Breezy;51;27;NNW;14;61%;2%;3

Syracuse;A morning flurry;38;18;SW;9;73%;42%;1

Watertown;A morning flurry;35;14;E;8;70%;41%;2

Wellsville;A morning flurry;36;25;SE;9;73%;41%;1

Westhampton Beach;Breezy;51;25;N;15;62%;2%;3

White Plains;Breezy with some sun;48;25;N;14;58%;2%;2

_____

