NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Tuesday, April 11, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;40;WNW;1;61%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;48;SW;8;35%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;4;55%

Central Park;Clear;53;N;3;36%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;39;ESE;9;66%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;51;SSW;7;34%

East Hampton;Clear;39;W;3;95%

Elmira;Mostly clear;35;Calm;0;72%

Farmingdale;Clear;44;WSW;2;67%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;51;WSW;13;42%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;39;S;3;75%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;64%

Islip;Clear;46;WSW;2;83%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;37;E;8;61%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;6;38%

Massena;Cloudy;51;SW;13;47%

Montauk;Mostly clear;44;Calm;0;85%

Montgomery;Clear;35;Calm;0;75%

Monticello;Clear;28;WNW;2;75%

New York;Clear;49;N;3;41%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;49;WSW;10;58%

New York Lga;Clear;53;SW;7;34%

Newburgh;Clear;38;ENE;2;76%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;46;SW;6;51%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;50;SSW;8;53%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;42;SW;6;64%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;10;31%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;34;Calm;0;81%

Rochester;Cloudy;42;SW;5;69%

Rome;Partly cloudy;34;Calm;0;85%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;37;NW;3;66%

Shirley;Clear;44;Calm;0;76%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;40;ESE;3;67%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;47;SSW;7;53%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;48;SW;5;33%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;34;SW;3;92%

White Plains;Clear;45;W;5;57%

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

