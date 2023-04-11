NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Tuesday, April 11, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;40;WNW;1;61% Binghamton;Mostly clear;48;SW;8;35% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;4;55% Central Park;Clear;53;N;3;36% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;39;ESE;9;66% Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;51;SSW;7;34% East Hampton;Clear;39;W;3;95% Elmira;Mostly clear;35;Calm;0;72% Farmingdale;Clear;44;WSW;2;67% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;51;WSW;13;42% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;39;S;3;75% Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;64% Islip;Clear;46;WSW;2;83% Ithaca;Partly cloudy;37;E;8;61% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;6;38% Massena;Cloudy;51;SW;13;47% Montauk;Mostly clear;44;Calm;0;85% Montgomery;Clear;35;Calm;0;75% Monticello;Clear;28;WNW;2;75% New York;Clear;49;N;3;41% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;49;WSW;10;58% New York Lga;Clear;53;SW;7;34% Newburgh;Clear;38;ENE;2;76% Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;46;SW;6;51% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;50;SSW;8;53% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;42;SW;6;64% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;10;31% Poughkeepsie;Clear;34;Calm;0;81% Rochester;Cloudy;42;SW;5;69% Rome;Partly cloudy;34;Calm;0;85% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;37;NW;3;66% Shirley;Clear;44;Calm;0;76% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;40;ESE;3;67% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;47;SSW;7;53% Wellsville;Mostly clear;48;SW;5;33% Westhampton Beach;Clear;34;SW;3;92% White Plains;Clear;45;W;5;57% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather