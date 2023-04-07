Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Friday, April 7, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;46;WNW;3;53%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;37;W;7;56%

Buffalo;Sunny;37;NW;4;78%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;52;WNW;9;27%

Dansville;Sunny;30;Calm;0;81%

Dunkirk;Sunny;40;W;4;73%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;50;NW;5;43%

Elmira;Partly sunny;35;SW;5;69%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;55;NW;4;28%

Fort Drum;Sunny;34;W;10;65%

Fulton;Mostly sunny;36;WNW;8;67%

Glens Falls;Sunny;36;S;8;72%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;54;NW;3;38%

Ithaca;Sunny;37;W;10;59%

Jamestown;Sunny;34;WNW;6;58%

Massena;Mostly sunny;37;W;20;48%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;50;NNW;7;58%

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;44;N;5;38%

Monticello;Sunny;43;WNW;5;50%

New York;Mostly cloudy;53;WNW;9;27%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;18;29%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;52;NW;17;30%

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;50;WNW;3;39%

Niagara Falls;Sunny;34;NW;6;75%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;36;WSW;13;51%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;41;W;5;54%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;40;WNW;10;50%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;47;WNW;9;38%

Rochester;Partly sunny;36;NW;5;77%

Rome;Sunny;30;WNW;5;88%

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;32;WSW;8;75%

Shirley;Cloudy;52;NNW;8;39%

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;40;W;12;57%

Watertown;Mostly sunny;35;W;13;66%

Wellsville;Partly sunny;35;WNW;6;67%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;92%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;50;NW;9;31%

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Written By