Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Thursday, April 6, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;56;S;2;89%

Binghamton;Showers;63;W;14;77%

Buffalo;Cloudy;45;SW;5;79%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;77%

Dansville;Cloudy;54;NW;9;54%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;47;WSW;8;67%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;55;SSE;3;99%

Elmira;Cloudy;57;WSW;6;74%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;64;WNW;2;81%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;53;W;10;74%

Fulton;Cloudy;49;WNW;13;65%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;50;SSW;7;96%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;60;W;1;98%

Ithaca;Cloudy;55;WNW;7;77%

Jamestown;Cloudy;44;WNW;9;73%

Massena;Cloudy;43;SW;4;97%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;53;SSW;5;96%

Montgomery;Partly sunny;55;SSW;8;86%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;4;92%

New York;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;82%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;56;NW;5;86%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;50;NE;3;96%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;2;84%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;48;WSW;7;58%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;50;W;6;81%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;53;WSW;5;67%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;49;SE;9;89%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;54;SSW;8;89%

Rochester;Cloudy;52;W;6;64%

Rome;Showers;53;W;9;71%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;9;86%

Shirley;Showers;59;Calm;0;89%

Syracuse;Showers;51;NW;10;63%

Watertown;Cloudy;48;WSW;8;87%

Wellsville;Cloudy;52;WNW;5;71%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;53;SW;3;100%

White Plains;Showers;53;Calm;0;96%

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Written By