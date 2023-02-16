NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, February 16, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;54;SW;3;60% Binghamton;Clear;47;N;9;63% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;4;87% Central Park;Clear;60;WSW;12;47% Dansville;Clear;51;WNW;7;51% Dunkirk;Clear;44;WSW;7;73% East Hampton;Clear;48;SW;5;83% Elmira;Clear;53;SW;7;52% Farmingdale;Clear;47;SW;2;80% Fort Drum;Mostly clear;42;WSW;15;65% Fulton;Clear;45;W;12;68% Glens Falls;Clear;56;W;13;45% Islip;Mostly clear;46;SW;3;88% Ithaca;Clear;43;Calm;0;70% Jamestown;Clear;40;W;13;82% Massena;Cloudy;44;WSW;15;65% Montauk;Mostly clear;55;SW;10;66% Montgomery;Clear;51;SW;9;63% Monticello;Clear;43;WSW;4;82% New York;Clear;57;WSW;12;53% New York Jfk;Clear;44;S;7;88% New York Lga;Clear;61;SW;16;44% Newburgh;Clear;57;SW;4;58% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;39;WSW;4;80% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;43;SSW;9;70% Penn (Yan);Clear;50;WSW;7;58% Plattsburgh;Clear;50;SSE;8;56% Poughkeepsie;Clear;58;SSW;6;53% Rochester;Mostly clear;44;W;6;76% Rome;Clear;46;WNW;13;65% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;43;WSW;15;70% Shirley;Clear;48;S;5;76% Syracuse;Clear;47;W;9;60% Watertown;Clear;41;SSW;9;75% Wellsville;Clear;46;WNW;8;68% Westhampton Beach;Clear;46;SW;7;88% White Plains;Clear;57;WSW;7;54% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather