NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, April 14, 2023

_____

940 FPUS51 KBTV 150726

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

322 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

NYZ028-151500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

322 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s, except in the mid

70s along Lake Champlain. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s, except in the mid

70s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ031-151500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

322 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ026-151500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

322 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ087-151500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

322 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ029-151500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

322 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ027-151500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

322 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ030-151500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

322 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ035-151500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

322 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ034-151500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

322 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather