Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

306 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

NYZ028-291500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

306 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional rain or snow showers with possible snow

squalls or isolated thunderstorms until midnight, then partly

cloudy with scattered snow showers after midnight. Precipitation

may be heavy at times until midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ031-291500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

306 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Numerous rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional snow showers with possible snow squalls or

rain showers with isolated thunderstorms until midnight, then

partly cloudy with scattered snow showers after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times until midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Breezy with lows around 13.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow or a chance of rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers.

Breezy with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ026-291500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

306 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers with pockets

of rain showers and thunderstorms until midnight, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible until

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy with lows around

18. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph until midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ087-291500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

306 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional snow or rain showers

with isolated thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible until midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy with lows around 19. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ029-291500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

306 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Numerous rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional snow showers with possible snow squalls or

rain showers with isolated thunderstorms until midnight, then

partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times until midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows around 14. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph until midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 15. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ027-291500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

306 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Numerous rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional snow showers with

possible snow squalls or rain showers with isolated thunderstorms

until midnight, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers

after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times until

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 17. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers.

Breezy with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ030-291500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

306 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Numerous rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional snow showers with possible snow squalls or

rain showers with isolated thunderstorms until midnight, then

partly cloudy with scattered snow showers after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times until midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows around 12. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow or a chance of rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers.

Breezy with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ035-291500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

306 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional rain showers with

possible snow showers with possible snow squalls or thunderstorms

until midnight, then partly cloudy with scattered snow showers

after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times until

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 18.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ034-291500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

306 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional snow showers with possible snow squalls or

rain showers with isolated thunderstorms until midnight, then

partly cloudy with scattered snow showers after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times until midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Breezy with lows around 12.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

