NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 19, 2023 _____ 142 FPUS51 KBTV 200702 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 259 AM EDT Mon Mar 20 2023 NYZ028-201400- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 259 AM EDT Mon Mar 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ031-201400- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 259 AM EDT Mon Mar 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ026-201400- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 259 AM EDT Mon Mar 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ087-201400- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 259 AM EDT Mon Mar 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ029-201400- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 259 AM EDT Mon Mar 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ027-201400- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 259 AM EDT Mon Mar 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ030-201400- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 259 AM EDT Mon Mar 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ035-201400- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 259 AM EDT Mon Mar 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ034-201400- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 259 AM EDT Mon Mar 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$