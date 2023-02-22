NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

046 FPUS51 KBTV 220808

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

304 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

NYZ028-221600-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

304 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows around 14. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

around 11. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 13.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Windy with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ031-221600-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

304 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows around 10 above. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and sleet likely in

the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with sleet likely. Additional light snow

accumulation. Lows around 8 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

NYZ026-221600-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

304 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Lows around 11. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and sleet likely in

the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs around 17. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 10 above. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 12.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ087-221600-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

304 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Lows around 14. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then sleet likely or a

chance of snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional

snow and sleet accumulation around an inch possible. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs around 19. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 11. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 13.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs around 15. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ029-221600-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

304 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows 15 to 21. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow or sleet or freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional snow

and sleet accumulation around an inch possible. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of sleet. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 8 above. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 below to

15 below zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Windy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

NYZ027-221600-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

304 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Lows around 10 above. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs around 17. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

around 9 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 11.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ030-221600-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

304 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows 10 to 16. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely or a chance of

sleet in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 7 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 8 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 below to

15 below zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Windy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

NYZ035-221600-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

304 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely or a chance of

sleet in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 16.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ034-221600-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

304 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming

light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows 15 to 21. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow or sleet or freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional snow

and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or sleet.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows 9 to 15 above.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 16. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

