NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 21, 2023

_____

329 FPUS51 KBUF 220828

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

NYZ001-222115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and colder with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers with snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ010-222115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ002-222115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. East winds 10 mph or less,

becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and colder with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers with snow likely. Windy with highs around

50. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ011-222115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows

around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and colder with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers with snow likely. Windy with highs around

50. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ085-222115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Colder

with lows around 30. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder with highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ012-222115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Windy with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ019-222115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers overnight. Colder with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder with highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Windy with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ020-222115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers overnight. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder with highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Windy with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ021-222115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain showers overnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow. Windy with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ013-222115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Not as cold with lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder with highs ranging from the upper

30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers with snow likely. Windy with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ014-222115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and mild with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Not as cold with lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, windy, mild with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Breezy

with lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower

30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder with highs ranging from the upper

30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow. Windy with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ003-222115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows

ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

40s inland. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and colder with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow. Windy with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ004-222115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and mild with highs ranging from the lower

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light

southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Not as cold with lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and much colder with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow. Windy with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ005-222115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and mild with highs ranging from the lower

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Not as cold with lows

ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

40s inland. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Colder with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ006-222115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Not as cold with lows

ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows

ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and colder with highs ranging from the mid

30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ007-222115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ008-222115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

428 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Not as cold with lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and colder with highs ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Windy with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

