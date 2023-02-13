NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 12, 2023

_____

931 FPUS51 KBUF 130829

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

NYZ001-132215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Late evening lows in the

upper 30s, then temperatures rising into the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy, milder with highs in the upper

50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ010-132215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Late evening lows in the

upper 30s, then temperatures rising into the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, warmer with highs around

60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ002-132215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, warmer with highs around

60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ011-132215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Late evening lows in the

upper 30s, then temperatures rising into the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy and much warmer with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ085-132215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, warmer with highs around

60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ012-132215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, warmer with highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ019-132215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, warmer with highs around

60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ020-132215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cold with lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, milder with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ021-132215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, milder with highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ013-132215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, warmer with highs ranging from

the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ014-132215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops

to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy and much warmer with

highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ003-132215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, warmer with highs

ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

60s inland. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ004-132215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Much warmer with highs around

60. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning,

becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ005-132215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

40s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and much milder with highs ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ006-132215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper

20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much milder with

highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across

the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ007-132215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog early. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Late evening lows in the lower 30s, then temperatures

rising into the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy, milder with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ008-132215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

329 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower

40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows ranging

from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy, milder with highs

around 50. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

EAJ

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather