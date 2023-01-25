NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow early, then steady widespread snow from

late morning on. Accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then snow overnight.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow early, then steady widespread snow from

late morning on. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then snow and rain

overnight. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 2 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow from late morning on. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches.

Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow early, then steady widespread snow from

late morning on. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then rain and snow

overnight. Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow early, then steady widespread snow through

early afternoon. Rain, snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain

late. Snow and sleet accumulation ranging from 1 to 2 inches across

the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the higher terrain.

Windy with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Windy with lows in the

mid 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from around

20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow early, then steady widespread snow through

early afternoon. Snow, sleet, rain with a chance of freezing rain

late. Snow and sleet accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Windy with highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30

mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain in the evening,

then snow with rain likely overnight. Additional snow accumulation

an inch or less. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Windy with

highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

in the valleys. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow through midday, then rain, snow and sleet this

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation ranging from 1 to 2 inches

across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the higher

terrain. Very windy with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10

to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the evening, then

snow overnight. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Very

windy with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming

southwest and diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Windy. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then rain, snow with a chance

of freezing rain late. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Very windy

with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing

to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain in the evening,

then snow overnight. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less.

Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the morning. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow early, then steady widespread snow through

early afternoon. Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain late.

Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Very windy with highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the evening, then

snow likely with a chance of rain overnight. Additional snow

accumulation an inch or less. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest

and diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches

possible. Windy with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow early, then steady widespread snow through

early afternoon. Snow, rain with a chance of freezing rain late.

Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Very windy with highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow likely overnight. Additional snow

accumulation an inch or less. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Additional accumulation around an inch.

Windy with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow early, then steady widespread snow through

early afternoon. Snow, rain, sleet with a chance of freezing rain

late. Snow and sleet accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Very windy with

highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Additional snow

accumulation an inch or less. Very windy with lows ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Windy. Early morning highs around 32, then temperatures falling to

the mid and upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40

mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow from late morning on. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches.

Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow from late morning on. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening, becoming south. Chance of precipitation 100

percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Windy with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow late this morning. Steady widespread snow

this afternoon. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds, becoming east 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming south. Chance of precipitation 100

percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Early

morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling into the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow late this morning. Steady widespread snow

this afternoon. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the lower elevations

to 2 to 3 inches on the Tug Hill. Not as cold with lows ranging from

the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Early

morning highs in the low to mid 30s, then temperatures falling to

the low to mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Colder with lows ranging from 10 to

15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Early

morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling to the

low to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

356 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow late this morning. Steady widespread snow

this afternoon. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulation

2 to 4 inches. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Early

morning highs near 32, then temperatures falling to the low to mid

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30

mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

