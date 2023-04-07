NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

NYZ009-072000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ015-072000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ016-072000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ017-072000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ018-072000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ022-072000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ023-072000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ024-072000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ025-072000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ036-072000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ037-072000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ044-072000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ045-072000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ046-072000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ055-072000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ056-072000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ057-072000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ062-072000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

935 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

