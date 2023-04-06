NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

786 FPUS51 KBGM 060435

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

NYZ009-061900-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ015-061900-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ016-061900-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ017-061900-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ018-061900-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ022-061900-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ023-061900-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-061900-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ025-061900-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-061900-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ037-061900-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ044-061900-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ045-061900-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ046-061900-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-061900-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ056-061900-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-061900-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the morning, then widespread showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ062-061900-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1235 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the morning, then widespread showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather