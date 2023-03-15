NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

_____

578 FPUS51 KBGM 150747

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

NYZ009-152000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ015-152000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ016-152000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with snow

showers likely this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ017-152000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Cloudy with snow

showers likely this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ018-152000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Cloudy with snow

showers likely this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ022-152000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ023-152000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ024-152000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ025-152000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Cloudy with snow

showers likely this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ036-152000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

snow showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ037-152000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ044-152000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Cloudy with snow

showers likely this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ045-152000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ046-152000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Areas

of blowing snow this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ055-152000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ056-152000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ057-152000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Areas

of blowing snow this morning. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ062-152000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

347 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Blustery

with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather